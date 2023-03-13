7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants

Mexican officials say at least seven of eight people killed when two boats capsized in shallow but turbulent surf off the San Diego coast were Mexican migrants. The Mexican consulate in San Diego said Monday that preliminary identification was based on records migrants carried when bodies were recovered. The nationality of the eighth person was unknown. The Coast Guard suspended its search for remains on Sunday. Survivors may have escaped on land, including a passenger who called 911. Authorities do not know that passenger’s whereabouts.

