Fairleigh Dickinson beats Texas Southern 84-61 in First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ansley Almonor scored a game-high 23 points and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Texas Southern 84-61 to earn its first NCAA Tournament win in four seasons. The Knights held a 14-2 lead after a 12-0 run in the opening 3:29 and never gave up the lead. Grant Singleton scored seven points during a 19-6 run that saw the Knights lead by as many as 18 points at the end of the first half. Jordan Gilliam made a jumper that got Texas Southern as close as 10 points with 10:01 left in the second half. The Tigers shot 42% and went 1 for 17 from 3-point range. Fairleigh Dickinson shot 50% and advances to the East Region to play No. 1 Purdue in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

