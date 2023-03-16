Bend Park and Rec summer recreation program registration opens next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for summer recreation programs and summer/fall sports leagues on Monday-Wednesday, March 20, 21 and 22.

Monday, March 20, 6 a.m.: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs registration opens. This includes art, crafts, sports, technology, fitness, cooking and more.

This includes art, crafts, sports, technology, fitness, cooking and more. Tuesday, March 21, 6 a.m.: Swim lessons and aquatic programs registration opens. This includes lessons for youth and adults.

This includes lessons for youth and adults. Wednesday, March 22, 6 a.m.: Sports leagues registration opens. This includes adult cornhole, adult fall softball, adult golf, adult kickball, adult roller hockey, youth flag football, kindergarten soccer, youth soccer and middle school tennis leagues.

The Summer 2023 Online Playbook is available for viewing and download now.

For patrons who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days, they are strongly encouraged to do so now to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs on March 20, 21 and 22.

Patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these locations:

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. – open at 8:00 a.m.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE 6th St. – open at 5:30 a.m.

Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. – open at 6:00 a.m.

If experiencing difficulty registering online, contact Customer Service by phone at (541) 389-7275.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. BPRD encourages community members to apply early to ensure the application is processed in time for registration.

Additionally, please note that any old balances on a household account must be paid in full before registering for any programs.