City of Bend opens application period for $2,000 e-bike rebates

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The application period opened Monday for the city of Bend’s Electric Bike (e-bike) Rebate Program. They can be found at this link, or www.commuteoptions.org/ebikes.

The electric bike rebate program will provide a rebate of $2,000 each to 75 low-income households in Bend to be used toward the purchase of an e-bike.

To qualify, applicants must make 80% of the area median income or less (which is $50,350/year for a single-person household, $57,550/year for a two-person household, or $71,900/year for a four-person household) and be Pacific Power utility customers.

The city is partnering with Commute Options to administer the program.

"Climate action has to be equitable,” said City Councilor Anthony Broadman. “Our e-bike rebate program is an excellent step toward making sure everyone has access to the sustainable, safe transportation option of their choice as our city grows."

The rebates will be awarded via a lottery process. The first lottery will take place on April 17, with subsequent lotteries taking place on May 1 and May 15. Applications will be open through May 12, and applications will automatically resubmitted into remaining subsequent lotteries, so applying early is recommended.

Rebate awardees will be able to visit a participating retailer and automatically deduct the $2,000 from the purchase at the point of sale. The rebate can also go towards bike safety equipment, like helmets and lights.

This program was made possible through the city winning a $150,000 Clean Mobility Grant from Pacific Power to fund the program.

Pacific Power is providing grant funding to help businesses, cities and nonprofits take advantage of the cost-saving, clean benefits of electric mobility. The city of Bend joins several other organizations across Pacific Power’s service area that have received grants for clean electric mobility projects through a competitive evaluation process.

Funding for the grant is made possible by the Oregon Clean Fuels Program administered by the state Department of Environmental Quality. For more information, visit www.PacificPower.net/EV.