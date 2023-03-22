

23 of 2023’s most gas-guzzling cars

Cars stuck in traffic on the highway at night.

Fluctuating gas prices have many feeling pain at the pump—but owners of gas-guzzling cars feel it more acutely.

Stacker used data from the Department of Energy’s fuel economy database to rank the 23 most gas-guzzling cars of 2023. Duplicate models of the same car line were excluded from this analysis: For example, the data includes information on the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ghost Black Badge, and Ghost Extended, but this analysis only includes information for the base model, Ghost. Only 2023 model cars were considered, and those included here were released between May 2022 and February 2023.

Gas prices rise due to higher demand and higher costs for crude oil and they typically vary by season. In June 2022, the average price for a gallon of gas was over $5 in many states but fell as demand and crude oil prices sank.

New fuel efficiency standards may help your wallet when gas prices rise. In 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released new standards that require manufacturers to have a fuel efficiency rating of 49 miles per gallon averaged across all of their models by 2026 and for every model by 2029.

Owning a gas guzzler won’t just cost you more at the pump—cars that get less than 22.5 miles per gallon also incur a “gas-guzzler tax,” which starts at $1,000 but climbs to $7,700 for cars that get less than 12.5 mpg. The tax is usually paid by the manufacturer or importer but is no doubt passed on to the customer in the purchase price.

Read on to see which new cars are the least fuel-efficient for 2023.

Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd V12 Vantage

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022 on June 23, 2022, in Chichester, England.

– Combined fuel economy: 16 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 22 mpg

– City fuel economy: 14 mpg

– Manufacturer: Aston Martin

– Engine size: 5.2 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automatic (A8)



Sjoerd van der Wal // Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 4MATIC+

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ Roadster V8 Biturbo at Brussels Expo on January 13, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium.

– Combined fuel economy: 16 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 22 mpg

– City fuel economy: 14 mpg

– Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz

– Engine size: 4 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Automatic (A9)



Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

Audi R8 Coupe quattro

The Audi R8 at the Sharnbrook Hotel in Bedfordshire.

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 5.2 liters

– Cylinders: 10

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)



Sue Thatcher // Shutterstock

Audi R8 Spyder quattro

An Audi R8 Spyder V10 quattro supercar in Milton Keynes, Bucks, United Kingdom.

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 5.2 liters

– Cylinders: 10

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)



Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

Lamborghini Huracan Coupe

A 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Coupe at the 109th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, USA, on February 12, 2017.

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 5.2 liters

– Cylinders: 10

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)

Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder in Knightsbridge, London.

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 5.2 liters

– Cylinders: 10

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)



GabrielPreda.ro // Shutterstock

Bentley Flying Spur

A Bentley Flying Spur driving on a road in Romania.

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 6 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S8)



FABRICE COFFRINI // Getty Images

Bentley Continental GT Speed

Chairman and Chief Executive of Bentley Motors Wolfgang Duerheimer presenting the Bentley Continental GT Speed model car during a preview of German carmaker Volkwagen Group on March 2, 2015.

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 20 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 6 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S8)



Shang Saal // Shutterstock

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

A blue Chevrolet Corvette Z06 SUPER CHARGE P sports car parked in a garage.

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: General Motors

– Engine size: 5.5 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)



Raymond Boyd // Getty Images

Dodge Charger SRT Widebody

A Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody on display at the 112th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, on February 6, 2020.

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: FCA US LLC (Chrysler)

– Engine size: 6.2 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Automatic (A8)

Floopin Photography // Shutterstock

Cadillac CT5 V

The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V on display at the Houston Auto Show.

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: General Motors

– Engine size: 6.2 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Manual (M6)



JDzacovsky // Shutterstock

Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody

A red Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody standing on a secluded road by a field and forest.

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: FCA US LLC (Chrysler)

– Engine size: 6.2 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Automatic (A8)



Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

Ferrari North America Inc. 812 Competizione

The Ferrari 812 Compitizione seen at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022 on June 23, 2022, in Chichester, England.

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 16 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Ferrari

– Engine size: 6.5 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)



Raymond Boyd // Getty Images

Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed

A 2016 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible at the 108th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, on February 12, 2016.

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 6 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S8)



Tim Ockenden – PA Images // Getty Images

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Phantom

The Rolls-Royce Phantom unveiled at the company’s manufacturing plant and head office at Goodwood in West Sussex, UK.

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Rolls-Royce

– Engine size: 6.7 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)

Kaukola Photography // Shutterstock

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Carbon Aero

A white Chevrolet Corvette C06 Z06 Carbon 65 at AutoZürich car show.

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: General Motors

– Engine size: 5.5 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)



Tricky_Shark // Shutterstock

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Ghost

A Rolls-Royce Ghost in a hotel parking lot.

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Rolls-Royce

– Engine size: 6.7 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)



Camerasandcoffee // Shutterstock

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Cullinan

A Rolls-Royce Cullinan in a desert in Dubai.

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Rolls-Royce

– Engine size: 6.7 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)



Sjoerd van der Wal // Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 680 4Matic

A Mercedes-Maybach S680 luxury sedan on display at Brussels Expo on January 13, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium.

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 20 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz

– Engine size: 6 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automatic (A9)



Mau47 // Shutterstock

Ferrari North America Inc. 812 GTS

A Ferrari 812 GTS driving down a road in Italy during a parade.

– Combined fuel economy: 13 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 15 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Ferrari

– Engine size: 6.5 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)

John Keeble // Getty Images

Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Monza SP1

A 2022 Ferrari Monza SP1 during the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace on September 2, 2022, in London, England.

– Combined fuel economy: 13 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 15 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Ferrari

– Engine size: 6.5 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)



Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Daytona SP3

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022 on June 23, 2022, in Chichester, England.

– Combined fuel economy: 13 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 16 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Ferrari

– Engine size: 6.5 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)



Grzegorz Czapski // Shutterstock

Bugatti Chiron

A Bugatti Chiron Sport at Brussels Motor Show in 2020.

– Combined fuel economy: 11 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 14 mpg

– City fuel economy: 9 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 8 liters

– Cylinders: 16

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)