Boutier 1st at Superstition Mountain as Jutanugarn struggles

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Celine Boutier of France had an eagle and six birdies in a round of 7-under 65 and moved atop the leaderboard when Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand stumbled down the stretch in Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Drive on Championship. Jutanugarn (69), American Alison Lee (67) and South Korea’s Hae Ran Ryu (64) were tied for second at 15 under. Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and rookie Celine Borge of Norway are another stroke back after vaulting up the leaderboard with third round 63s.

