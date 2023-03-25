Schenn, Kapanen lead St. Louis Blues’ 6-3 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Kasperi Kapanen had two goals and an assist apiece in the St. Louis Blues’ 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Jakub Vrana and Sammy Blais also scored in a three-goal first period, and Jordan Binnington made 22 saves in St. Louis’ fourth win in five games. Nikita Nesterenko scored his first NHL goal and John Gibson stopped 30 shots for the Ducks, who have lost four straight. Troy Terry and Ryan Strome also scored as lottery-bound Anaheim dropped to 1-5-1 on its eight-game homestand.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.