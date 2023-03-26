Horse racing’s national anti-doping program starts Monday

Horse racing’s efforts to clean up the sport and level the playing field are taking another step forward with the launch of a new anti-doping program. It’s an attempt to centralize the drug testing of racehorses and manage the results, while doling out uniform penalties to horses and trainers that will replace the current patchwork rules that vary from state to state. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act known as HISA begins its anti-doping program Monday. But there are ongoing legal issues that won’t allow the anti-doping program to immediately start in every state.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.