Vanisova’s OT goal seals Toronto Isobel Cup; beats Minnesota

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tereza Vanisova scored 4:23 into overtime, and the Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup is heading to Canada for the first time in its eight-year history following the Toronto Six’s 4-3 win over the Minnesota Whitecaps. The Six won the title in making their first championship game appearance in three seasons of existence. And they reached the Isobel Cup final by winning their final two games to beat the Connecticut Whale 2-1 in a best-of-three semifinal series. The Whitecaps failed in their bid to win their second championship, after winning in their inaugural season in 2019.

