Bills’ McDermott expects to fill in calling defensive plays

PHOENIX (AP) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will be pulling double duty in also serving as the team’s defensive play-caller in Leslie Frazier’s absence in the 2023 season. McDermott’s announcement at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix was not unexpected based on his lengthy defensive background. And it comes one month since the Bills announced Frazier is taking the 2023 season off from coaching with plans to return in 2024. Frazier served as Buffalo’s only defensive coordinator since McDermott took over in 2017.

