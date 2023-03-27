Vrana, Kapanen, Blais in prove-it mode for rebuilding Blues

The St. Louis Blues added three players before the trade deadline who could be a big part of getting back into contention next season. The early returns are promising. Jakub Vrana scored six goals in his first 11 games with the Blues, Kasperi Kapanen has 10 points in 14 games and Sammy Blais has 15 points in 22 games. All three players signed only through next season are thriving with more ice time, better opportunity and the chance to prove they deserve it. Coach Craig Berube says the change of scenery has given Vrana, Kapanen and Blais new life with their new team.

