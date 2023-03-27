Wanted: A manager to end Tottenham’s long trophy drought

Tottenham is searching for a fourth permanent manager since 2019 following the departure of Antonio Conte. His successor for the moment is assistant Cristian Stellini. He will be in charge until the end of the season at least and is going it alone after being the No. 2 for Conte at a string of clubs. Some options to succeed Conte on a full-time basis include Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi. Pochettino is a former Tottenham manager who has been without a job since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in July. Nagelsmann has just been fired by Bayern Munich and De Zerbi has been impressing at Brighton.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.