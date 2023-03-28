Barnes has 22, career-high 12 assists, as Raptors beat Heat

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Scottie Barnes had 22 points and a career-high 12 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat 106-92. O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points, and Precious Achiuwa and Fred VanVleet each had 12 as Toronto won for the 10th time in 11 home games. Tyler Herro scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Miami lost its second straight. The Heat are 15-22 on the road. Former Raptor Kyle Lowry had six points and five rebounds in 24 minutes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.