Lionel Messi surpasses 100 career goals for Argentina

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi has surpassed 100 career goals for Argentina with three in the first half of an interntaional friendly against Curacao. The 35-year-old Messi opened the scoring against the Caribbean team in the 20th minute with a right-foot shot from the edge of the box to reach the milestone 100. He added his 101st for Argentina with a crossed shot to the right of the goalkeeper and 102nd after an easy run to score. Argentina was leading Curacao 5-0 at halftime, with Nico Gonzalez and Enzo Fernandez also putting their names on the scoreboard.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.