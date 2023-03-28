Mtn. View High School set to add a school-based health center; modular building has delays in transit

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mountain View High School is about to add a school-based health center, the sixth in Deschutes County, but the two-section modular building has hit some weather-relayed delays this snowy spring break week.

Bridget McGinn, communications manager for Mosaic Community Health, said the modular's transport company was taking Interstate 84, but it has been closed to wide loads through Thursday evening, pushing back its scheduled early-week arrival.

The health center will offer physical, behavioral and preventative health services, as well as giving students an opportunity to visit during the day. It will help reduce costs, transportation and inconvenience for students.

The center will be staffed with a pediatric primary care provider, medical assistant, receptionist, behavioral health consultant and a behavioral specialist.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the pediatric clinic manager with Mosaic Medical to learn more about the project.

You can learn more about Bend-La Pine Schools' current school-based health centers and other health and wellness offerings here.

Here's a fact sheet about the new health center and its offerings: