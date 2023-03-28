Scotland upsets Spain, Croatia wins, Belgium beats Germany

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland upset Spain 2-0 in qualifying for the European Championship for its first win in 39 years over one of soccer’s biggest heavyweights. McTominay’s goals ended Spain’s 19-game unbeaten run in European qualifiers and put Scotland top of Group A with six points from two games. Mateo Kovačić also scored twice as Croatia defeated Turkey 2-0 away for its first win in Group D. Romania and Switzerland both won in Group I, continuing their perfect starts. Kevin De Bruyne steered Belgium to a 3-2 friendly win over Germany in new coach Domenico Tedesco’s return home.

