Cirstea beats Aussie champ Sabalenka in quarters at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sorana Cirstea advanced to her first semifinal of a WTA 1000 event in a decade, beating Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 at the Miami Open. The 32-year-old Cirstea also beat the highest-ranked opponent of her career by knocking off the second-ranked Sabalenka. Cirstea previously defeated No. 4 Caroline Garcia this month at Indian Wells and topped Garcia again in the second round at Miami. Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion who left the court in a wheelchair on Tuesday, revealed Wednesday that she tore two ligaments in her left ankle and will be out indefinitely.

