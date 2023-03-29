Skip to Content
Federal judge OKs $185M deal in minor leaguers’ suit vs MLB

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

A $185 million settlement in a lawsuit by minor leaguers against Major League Baseball for violating federal minimum wage laws has been approved by a federal judge. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero issued his approval Wednesday in a 36-page order in federal court in San Francisco, finding objections to the settlement were without merit. The approval will not be effective for 30 days, allowing time for appeals. Notification of the settlement was sent ahead of approval to about 24,000 players potentially eligible to share the money, with estimated payments to players in the $5,000 to $5,500 range.

