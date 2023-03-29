Phillies get outfielder Pache from A’s for minor leaguer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired center fielder Cristian Pache from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for a minor league pitcher. Pache has played in in 115 games for the Atlanta Braves (2020-21) and Athletics (2022). He played center field in all but two of them. The A’s got 23-year-old right-hander Billy Sullivan. He was signed by the Phillies as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 and went 5-1 last season with Double-A Reading.

