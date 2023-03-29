Sorokin stellar again, Islanders beat Capitals in shootout
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves in regulation and two more in the shootout to help the New York Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 2-1. Trade deadline pickup Pierre Engvall scored his second goal in two games. Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri scored in the shootout. The Islanders strengthened their hold on the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They’re now five points up on Pittsburgh and six ahead of Florida with five games left to play. The Capitals have lost five of six to fall out of the playoff race.