Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee seeking two new members

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee has two openings for people passionate about supporting active modes of travel. The committee is seeking a new youth/student member and a new at-large member to advise ODOT on bicycle and pedestrian issues across the state.

All Oregon residents are eligible to apply. To be eligible for the youth/student position, you must be under the age of 21 (at time of appointment to the committee). Appointments are non-binding, and appointees may serve a maximum of two 4-year terms. Appointees are eligible for a stipend and travel reimbursements for their service on the committee.

The Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee strives to have representation that reflects the diverse geography, demographics, and abilities of everyone who walks, bikes or rolls in Oregon. The committee encourages individuals with an interest or background in disability rights and accessibility, racial equity, climate justice and active transportation to apply. The committee envisions Oregon as a state in which people of all identities, including age, income, race and ability, can access destinations in urban and rural areas on comfortable, safe and well-connected active transportation infrastructure.

TO APPLY

Complete the Advisory Committee Interest Form. This form is linked from ODOT's website.

Materials must be submitted before April 16 to be considered in the first review. The committee will invite selected candidates to participate in a Q&A session with committee members and staff prior to making a final recommendation to the Governor’s Office. Finalists will be asked to complete a full board/commission application in Workday.

To learn more about the committee, visit the website. For questions about the committee, contact Jessica Horning, ODOT Pedestrian & Bicycle Program manager, 503-910-7178, OBPAC@odot.oregon.gov.