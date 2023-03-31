A.J. Foyt Racing heads to Texas ready to start season

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A.J. Foyt Racing started the IndyCar season with a new driver lineup and high expectations for improved performance. It came to a crashing halt in the third turn of the season-opener on March 5. Santino Ferrucci and Benjamin Pedersen were part of the first-lap crash in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, that sidelined five cars before they completed a single trip around the circuit. The team is now heading to Texas Motor Speedway, which is technically the home track for A.J. Foyt Racing since its headquarters are outside of Houston.

