Erling Haaland out of Man City vs. Liverpool match

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prolific striker Erling Haaland was not part of Manchester City’s squad to play Liverpool following a groin injury. The Norway international has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season. He had to withdraw from his country’s European Championship qualifiers against Spain and Georgia during the international break because of the injury. Haaland leads the Premier League with 28 goals and has scored nine in his last three games in all competitions. City manager Pep Guardiola had said Haaland would be given the chance to prove his fitness during the team’s training session on Friday.

