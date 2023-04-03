Brewers’ Attanasio: Renovation talks in ‘early innings’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio offered a reminder that negotiations were still in the “early innings” as he discussed legislation on financing renovations to American Family Field. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a proposal earlier this year to spend $290 million on repairs to American Family Field under an agreement in which the Brewers would extend their lease by 13 years. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last month the proposal was likely dead in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Vos expressed optimism that Republicans could come up with a better deal

