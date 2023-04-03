England Women to wear blue shorts after player concerns

LONDON (AP) — England will wear blue shorts at the Women’s World Cup after some players expressed concerns about playing in white while menstruating. The Nike-branded uniforms being worn by the Lionesses at the tournament staged in Australia and New Zealand have been launched. The English Football Association did not give a reason for swapping white shorts to blue. But players including Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway spoke during last year’s European Championship about the issues they faced wearing white shorts. Mead said at the time “sometimes it’s not practical when it’s the time of the month.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.