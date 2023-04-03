Hayne found guilty after 3rd trial over sexual assault

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Australian National Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty after a third trial of sexually assaulting a woman in her home north of Sydney in 2018. The 35-year-old Hayne pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and faced a two-week trial in the New South Wales District Court. A jury returned a guilty verdict on both counts on Tuesday. He is awaiting sentence. Hayne’s first trial ended with a hung jury. In a 2021 retrial, Hayne was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after being found guilty of two charges. His appeal last year was upheld and he was ordered to stand trial a third time.

