Josh Smith gets hit in face as Rangers lose 2-0 to Orioles

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers outfielder Josh Smith was taken to a hospital after he was hit in the face by a pitch in the third inning of a 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Smith, a left-handed hitter, was struck on the right side of his face by a 1-0 slider from Danny Coulombe. Smith spun back to his left and dropped to the dirt in the batter’s box, breaking his fall with his left hand while holding his face with his right hand. Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo homered for Baltimore. Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish departed with a bruised foot after he was struck by a liner in the second.

