Mets’ Carrasco gets violation before throwing his 1st pitch

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco got a pitch-clock violation before he attempted his first pitch of the game Monday. Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich was at the plate in the bottom of the first inning when Carrasco received the violation. Yelich got an early 1-0 count thanks to the violation but eventually struck out. Major League Baseball’s 11-man competition committee adopted a pitch clock this year of 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners.

