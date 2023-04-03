MLBPA reduces liquid assets after labor deal last spring

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball players’ association reduced cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments to $142.4 million on Dec. 31, down from $271.2 million at the start of year in a decrease typical of the period that follows a collective bargaining agreement. The union increases liquid assets in the years ahead of bargaining in order to have money to distribute to players in the event of a work stoppage. Union head Tony Clark had a $2.25 million salary .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.