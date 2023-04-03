Spectator dies of ‘cardiac event’ after school game brawl

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say an autopsy has determined that a 60-year-old spectator who died after being involved in a brawl at a middle school basketball game in late January died of an acute cardiac event. Police say Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, died Jan. 31 at a St. Albans hospital over two hours after the altercation among multiple spectators at the boys basketball game between Alburgh Community Education Center and St. Albans City School. Police say the cause of death was an acute cardiac event following altercation in a person with coronary artery atherosclerosis. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

