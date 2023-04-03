Torres, Rizzo power Yankees past winless Phillies 8-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit his 100th career homer and reached base five times, Anthony Rizzo added a two-run shot and the New York Yankees routed the winless Philadelphia Phillies 8-1. Defending NL champion Philadelphia is 0-4 for the first time since 2016. The only team to win a World Series after starting 0-4 was the 2021 Atlanta Braves. Nestor Cortes allowed one run and seven hits over five innings and made a key defensive play in his season debut. The All-Star’s spring training was disrupted by a strained right hamstring that prevented him from participating in the World Baseball Classic.

