‘Come together. Save a life’ empowers Healing Hearts luncheon guests to help end child abuse

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – This year’s Healing Hearts event, a luncheon held from 11:30 AM-1 PM at The Riverhouse Convention Center on Tuesday, April 18 will bring upwards of 600 people together with one purpose: to save the lives of children in Central Oregon whose lives have been impacted by abuse.

Brimming with content, the annual Healing Hearts luncheon will share the story of one mother’s account of working with KIDS Center after learning that abuse had affected her family; a musical performance by the “Uplift Youth Choir”; a poetry reading by Benson Lawson, winner of the 2023 Redmond High School “Poetry out Loud” contest, and child abuse prevention education tips provided by the KIDS Center Prevention Education Manager.

Free to attend, the Healing Hearts event aims to raise $150,000+ in funds to benefit KIDS Center of Central Oregon. All services offered by KIDS Center are at zero cost to clients, including therapy for the whole family.

“The Healing Hearts event is the culmination of activities and outreach KIDS Center does during the month of April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. We encourage all guests to share what they learn at Healing Hearts with their friends and family and in an effort to come together and save the lives of children in Central Oregon. Taking what you learn at Healing Hearts and putting it into practice in the Central Oregon community will truly help prevent child abuse from happening.” said Ginger Theis-Stevens, KIDS Center’s Development & Marketing Manager.

To learn more about National Child Abuse Prevention Month and prevention in our community, and to see what other events are happening in April, visit KIDSCenter.org/blue-ribbon-campaign. A child abuse prevention education table along with staff from KIDS Center and MountainStar, our area’s family relief nursery, will also be present on Friday, April 7 at The Commons for Downtown Bend’s First Friday.

In 2022, KIDS Center reported that 414 children received child abuse evaluation services; 393 families received advocacy services; 848 adults were trained in child safety; and 783 therapy sessions were provided for children and family members. All services at KIDS Center are provided at zero cost to everyone who walks through the door.

To reserve a seat at this year’s Healing Hearts luncheon, or to make a donation to the 2023 event, please visit KIDSCenter.org/healing-hearts-2023.

About KIDS Center:

Built by the community 29 years ago, KIDS Center leads Central Oregon’s response to child abuse. As a Children’s Advocacy Center, KIDS Center works with community partners to serve children and families across Central Oregon. KIDS Center provides therapy, forensic interviews, family advocacy, and child-friendly medical examinations. KIDS Center also offers free child safety trainings across the region to help prevent child abuse. Information about KIDS Center can be found at: KidsCenter.org or by calling, (541) 383-5958. Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).