Bruins beat Devils 2-1, match NHL record with 62nd win

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins tied an NHL record with their 62nd win of the season. Boston got two goals from Pavel Zacha in the first five minutes and held on to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1. The Bruins have three games left to try to top the record for regular-season wins set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning. Linus Ullmark stopped 29 shots for Boston, which won its fifth straight game and its 12th in 13 tries. The Bruins are also on pace to surpass the NHL record of 132 points set by the 1976-77 Canadiens. Jesper Bratt scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves for the Devils. New Jersey is one point behind Carolina and two ahead of the Rangers in the race for the Metropolitan Division title.

