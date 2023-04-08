Guardiola says Walker cannot play in City’s current system

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker is set to have only limited game time at Manchester City for the rest of the season because manager Pep Guardiola said the England right back is ill-equipped to play in the team’s new system. Guardiola has been playing a three-man defense with one of the full backs in a central-midfield role alongside Rodri. That has been John Stones in recent weeks because Walker isn’t as technically strong on the ball. It means the 32-year-old Walker has mostly been a substitute despite being a key member of City’s success in recent years. Guardiola said of Walker playing as an inverted full back: “He cannot do it.”

