Central Oregon businesses partner with climate nonprofit for Earth Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nonprofit 350 Deschutes focuses on addressing climate issues in and around Central Oregon.

Three Bend businesses are partnering with 350 Deschutes this year for Earth Day: Fix and Repeat, Bend Brewing Company and the Beach Hut Deli.

Fix and Repeat will donate 20% of the day's proceeds on April 16th.

On Earth Day, which is Saturday, April 22nd, Bend Brewing Company will donate a dollar for every beer sold and Beach Hut Deli will donate 20% of its lunch proceeds.

I spoke with the 350 Deschutes campaign coordinator about the importance of commemorating Earth Day on a local level.

"I think it's really important to also focus on our local community," Satya Austin-Opper said. "Especially because here in Bend, we are definitely feeling the effects of climate change through drought and wildfires. So it's definitely important to address those impacts and how our local community is impacted."

"Earth Day creates a lot of interest and celebration for the Earth, but this is work that we're doing year round," she added. "So hopefully people will take that excitement and want to continue to be involved."

More than 100 nonprofits and more than 300 businesses have come together to support Earth Day Oregon this year. The annual effort from Earth Day Oregon has facilitated more than $700,000 since its inception in 2019. This year's goal is an additional $500,000.