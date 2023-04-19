Churchill Downs announces plans for 150th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs says the historic track plans a series of celebrations and fan experiences as a lead-up to the milestone 150th Kentucky Derby in May 2024. The track has unveiled the official Kentucky Derby 150 logo. The track is already making some improvements, including a $200 million renovation of the paddock behind the main grandstand that will more than double the size of the horses’ walking ring and add 3,600 seats.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.