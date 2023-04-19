Skip to Content
Churchill Downs announces plans for 150th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs says the historic track plans a series of celebrations and fan experiences as a lead-up to the milestone 150th Kentucky Derby in May 2024. The track has unveiled the official Kentucky Derby 150 logo. The track is already making some improvements, including a $200 million renovation of the paddock behind the main grandstand that will more than double the size of the horses’ walking ring and add 3,600 seats.

