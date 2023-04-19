English soccer coach gets longer ban for discrimination

LONDON (AP) — A manager in England’s lower leagues has had a ban for using discriminatory language toward his players extended to three years following an appeal by the Football Association. John Yems is the former manager of fourth-tier club Crawley Town. He admitted to one charge and was found guilty of 11 others relating to comments made from 2019-22 that referenced ethnic origin, color, race, nationality, religion, belief or gender. Yems was found in the evidence heard by a disciplinary panel set up by the FA to have used anti-Muslim language as well as racial slurs and stereotypes toward Black players. He was originally handed a 15-month ban but the FA wanted a longer sanction.

