Bend-La Pine Schools to offer meatless menus this Friday in Earth Week ‘Food for our Future’ effort

Students lead the charge for change

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This Friday, students in Bend-La Pine Schools will see special items on the menu – caprese focaccia sandwich, veggie pasta with alfredo or marinara sauce, veggie pizza and cheesy breadsticks. Conceived as part of a student-led “Food for our Future” campaign, it’s the first time the district is featuring breakfast and lunch options without meat.

“We think of it like the bike-to-school day, which we know is good for our health and the environment,” explained Taylor English, a senior at Summit High School and an organizer of Friday’s meatless menus. “Having this school-sponsored event encourages us and reminds us of the choices we can make to better our health and the health of the planet.”

English and fellow Summit senior Shannon MacDonell researched the impact of livestock production on the climate, including methane emissions and deforestation. The students say they want to demonstrate how leaving meat off the menu for just one day can have a positive impact on the world as well as one’s diet. Friday’s initiative also coincides with Earth Week

“We wanted to make a difference,” MacDonell said. “Many people’s reaction to a meatless meal is, ‘Okay, I care about the environment, but where do you get your protein?’ Did you know that the average American eats twice as much protein as recommended? Or that since 1961 the meat consumed in the U.S. has gone up 40 percent?”

“Positive change doesn’t have to take such drastic lifestyle changes,” English added. “We wanted to make an effort to combat this global issue at a local scale by having a meatless day across the school district.”





Friday’s meal offerings dovetail with the school district’s sustainability and healthy eating goals, showcasing how a balanced meal can be achieved without meat, said Jackie Wilson, Sustainability and Energy Specialist for Bend-La Pine Schools.