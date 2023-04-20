Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:37 AM

Benfica unable to extend historic Champions League campaign

KTVZ

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

Benfica went into a slump at the worst time of the season and it cost the team a spot in the Champions League semifinals. The Portuguese club couldn’t end its winless streak and was eliminated from the Champions League after a 3-3 draw at Inter Milan on Wednesday. The team needed to reverse a 2-0 loss from the first leg at home to make it to the semifinals for the first time in more than three decades. Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos says “we were among the best eight teams, played against some great teams in Europe and lost only once.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content