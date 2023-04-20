It wasn't your typical math contest Thursday for Central Oregon high schoolers at COCC, with a variety of number-related fun to be had. You get an idea from this year's theme: 'Arcade Math.'

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.