California to meet 100% of water requests thanks to storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Regulators say California will provide 100% of the water requested by cities and farms for the first time in years thanks to winter storms that filled reservoirs and runoff from a record snowpack. The State Water Project announced Thursday that it will provide full allocations to 29 water agencies supplying about 27 million customers and 750,000 acres of farmland. That last happened in 2006. The federal Bureau of Reclamation announced it was increasing water allocations for the Central Valley Project to 100% for the first time since 2017. That water will supply California’s agricultural heartland. A series of storms that began last December have left reservoirs brimming and mostly ended three years of drought in the state.

