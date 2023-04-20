Joe, Suwinski hit back-to-back HRs in Pirates’ win over Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates held off the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. Joe hit a three-run blast to center field off Luke Weaver to open the scoring. Suwinski followed with a shot into the right-field stands to put the Pirates ahead 4-0. That was all the runs the Pirates needed as they won for the 12th time in 17 games since losing two of three games to the Reds in Cincinnati to open the season. Roansy Contreras took a shutout into the seventh inning before the Reds broke their streak of 24 consecutive scoreless innings.

