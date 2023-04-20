Schumacher’s family plans legal action over fake interview
By The Associated Press
The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claims to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Schumacher. Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm has confirmed to The Associated Press by email that legal action is being planned over a “fake artificial intelligence interview by German outlet Die Aktuelle.” The magazine printed a photo of the 54-year-old Schumacher on its front page last weekend along with the words: “Michael Schumacher, the first interview!” The magazine also wrote “it sounds deceptively real” with the supposed quotes attributed to Schumacher generated by artificial intelligence.