Trade-ups for quarterbacks becoming more common in NFL

Tired of spending years in the quarterback wilderness, the Carolina Panthers made a bold move that has been all too common in recent years. The Panthers packaged two first-round picks, two second-round picks and star receiver D.J. Moore to move up from No. 9 in the draft to the top overall pick. Moving up in the draft for quarterbacks has become a common occurrence of late, with 17 teams moving up in the first round to draft a QB in the past 12 drafts after that happened only four times in the first 34 years of the common draft.

