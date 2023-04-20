Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:09 AM

Trade-ups for quarterbacks becoming more common in NFL

KTVZ

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

Tired of spending years in the quarterback wilderness, the Carolina Panthers made a bold move that has been all too common in recent years. The Panthers packaged two first-round picks, two second-round picks and star receiver D.J. Moore to move up from No. 9 in the draft to the top overall pick. Moving up in the draft for quarterbacks has become a common occurrence of late, with 17 teams moving up in the first round to draft a QB in the past 12 drafts after that happened only four times in the first 34 years of the common draft.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content