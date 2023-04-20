Two Central Oregon volunteers among six honored by US Forest Service NW Region

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2023 — The U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region announced the region’s 2022 Volunteer and Service Award nominees this week. A total of six individuals and groups are being recognized for outstanding service in 2022.

“During National Volunteer Week, I want to extend my sincerest appreciation to all our volunteers for their efforts,” said Liz Berger, Acting Regional Forester of the Pacific Northwest region. “I am truly inspired by the invaluable contributions of our volunteers. They are shining examples of public participation in the stewardship of our public lands.”

In 2022, volunteers in the Pacific Northwest contributed to almost 10% of the total volunteer hours the Forest Service tracked nationwide. More than 23,030 volunteers and service participants dedicated over 383,202 hours of service, valued at more than $11.4 million in Oregon and Washington alone.

Nationally, 85,982 volunteers mobilized via the Forest Service Volunteer Program in fiscal year 2022– a number that is nearly three times the number of Forest Service employees. Representing an increase of more than 7% from fiscal year 2021. Volunteers performed 3,869,005 hours of service across the country; the equivalent of 441 years—for value of more than $115 million.

Forest Service volunteers serve in an incredible variety of roles, across all ages, demographics, and backgrounds. From cleaning litter and debris on trails, trail maintenance – including bucking downed logs, widening tread, and repairing washed out areas of trails – assistance with backcountry clean-up and improvement, and more. “The dedication of these volunteers is extremely admirable,” said Sarah Callaghan, Regional Community Engagement Specialist responsible for managing the Forest Service’s regional volunteer program. “We are humbled by their service.”

This year’s nominees come from the Siuslaw, Umpqua, Mt. Baker Snoqualmie, Olympic, and Deschutes National Forests, as well as the Crooked River National Grasslands.They are as follows:

Enduring Service as a Group – The Backcountry Horseman of Oregon – Emerald Empire Chapter

Back Country Horsemen of Oregon-Emerald Empire Chapter have faithfully saddled up on one Saturday each March to remove marine debris from Baker Beach on the Siuslaw National Forest. In March of 2023, they celebrated their 25th year of volunteer stewardship. Volunteers from the group have removed tons of debris from the beach accumulating more than 1,500 hours of service.

Enduring Service as a Group – Motley Crew

The Motley Crew, a volunteer trails crew comprised primarily of retired Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) retirees, has been volunteering on the North Umpqua and Diamond Lake Ranger Districts of the Umpqua National Forest and the BLM’s Roseburg District since 1998. This year marks their 25th anniversary of dedicated, year-round volunteer service where they have logged over 58,000 hours to maintain the Forest’s trails, trailheads, campgrounds, and other recreation sites.

Citizen Stewardship and Partnership as an Individual – Phill Vanderschaegen

Since 2021 Phill has combined his love for public lands and recreation by caring for the land and serving the community as a “Friend of the Grassland.” On a weekly basis, Phill spends time picking up trash, scouting out and reporting problem areas on the Crooked River National Grassland. Phill has served over 100 hours, encourages others by his example, and makes a positive difference one piece of trash, picked up by him, at a time.

Enduring Service as a Group – Rugrats and Rednecks

The Rugrats and Rednecks volunteer group has been an invaluable volunteer group for 25 years on the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, completing over 70 projects. They helped maintain and improve both the Evans Creek ORV Park and the Naches motorized trail. They also teach new motorized users proper edicts and the rules and regulations of the Forest Service.

Citizenship Stewardship and Partnership as a Group – The Mountaineers

The Mountaineers contributed over 200 hundred hours toward Sustainable Recreation Strategy on the Olympic National Forest. They assisted in planning, executing, documenting, and sharing information relating to Sustainable Trails. They strengthened the stewardship of Forest Service lands by connecting directly with the public to obtain feedback to assist the Forest in creating environmentally, ecologically, and economically sustainable trails.

Enduring Service as an Individual – Jim Elliot

For more than a decade, Ranger Jim Elliot has left an indelible mark on the people and the places of the Deschutes National Forest as a lead ranger for the Mt. Bachelor “Snowshoe with a Ranger” program. During his tenure, he has provided over 2,373 hours and has become an integral member of the volunteer community. Jim has worked tirelessly to support various projects across the forest, including conservation education, trails and wilderness stewardship, visitor services and more.

For more information about the USDA Forest Service visit https://www.fs.usda.gov.