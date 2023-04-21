Angels rookie C O’Hoppe on injured list with shoulder worry

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have placed promising rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe on the 10-day injured list due to a problem with his left shoulder. Manager Phil Nevin says O’Hoppe is still undergoing tests before the Angels determine the severity of his injury. O’Hoppe first injured his shoulder on a swing Monday in Boston. He injured it again while hitting a single Thursday in the ninth inning of the Angels’ road loss to the Yankees. The 23-year-old prospect seized the Angels’ starting job behind the plate out of spring training.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.