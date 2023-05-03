Acuña Jr. homers, Braves go deep 6 times, rout Marlins 14-6

MIAMI (AP) — Marcell Ozuna had a grand slam among his two home runs, Ronald Acuña Jr also homered and the Atlanta Braves went deep six times to roll past the Miami Marlins 14-6. Acuña’s three-run shot to center field in the fifth inning was his sixth home run of the season and continued his hot start. He is hitting .358 and leads the majors with 43 hits and 14 stolen bases. Only the Rays and Dodgers have more homers on the season than Atlanta.

