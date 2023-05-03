Jets sign former Packers WR Cobb to join buddy Rodgers in NY
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
The New York Jets have signed veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb. The move adds another of Aaron Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers teammates to the roster. The 32-year-old Cobb had two stints with Rodgers in Green Bay. He adds depth to a suddenly crowded wide receiver room in New York. Cobb was a second-round pick of Green Bay in 2011 and played for the Packers for eight seasons before signing with Dallas as a free agent in 2019. He played the next season in Houston before being re-acquired by the Packers at Rodgers’ request in 2021. Cobb has 625 career receptions for 7,585 yards and 53 touchdowns.