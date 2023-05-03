Shattuck wins PGA Professional as 20 club pros head to PGA

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Braden Shattuck injured his back so badly in a car accident four years ago he wasn’t sure he could play golf again. Now the Pennsylvania club professional is headed to the PGA Championship in two weeks. Shattuck made a 12-foot par putt on the final hole for a 70 and a one-shot victory in the PGA Professional Championship. He’s now the director of instruction at Rolling Green in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Shattuck is among 20 club pros who earned a spot in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. The group includes Alex Beach. He made it for the fifth straight time.

