Red Sox win 6th straight, complete 4-game sweep of Blue Jays
By BRENDAN McGAIR
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers each homered, and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-5 victory. Boston won its sixth straight overall to jump over Toronto for third place in the AL East. It’s the first time the Sox have swept the Jays in a four-game series since 2002. Brayan Bello allowed four runs — two earned — and six hits in five innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and drove in two runs for Toronto, which has lost five straight. Kevin Gausman allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.